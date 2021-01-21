Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $580.00. 482,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

