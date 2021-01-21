Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 713 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $480,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.