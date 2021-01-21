Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

