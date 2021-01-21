International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 161.61 ($2.11) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.66 ($8.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

