International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.34. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 27,791,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

