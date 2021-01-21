International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 88,544 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.