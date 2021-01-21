Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

