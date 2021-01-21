InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.00. 1,322,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,506,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IPV)

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

