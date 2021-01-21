Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.25.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,831. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.41 and its 200 day moving average is $336.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

