Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $15.87

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $18.28. Inventiva shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

