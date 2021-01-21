Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.