Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.61. 445,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 380,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

