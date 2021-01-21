Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)’s share price were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 20,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 16.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

