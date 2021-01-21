Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 2,621 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

