Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Stock Position Lifted by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust makes up about 6.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of FXF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.