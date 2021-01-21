Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives $2.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,390. The firm has a market cap of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

