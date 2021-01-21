Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 3D Systems (DDD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) recently:

1/19/2021 – 3D Systems is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/12/2021 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind.”

1/8/2021 – 3D Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – 3D Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

12/15/2020 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind. Stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock worth $189,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

