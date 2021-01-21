Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) recently:

1/13/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

1/12/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

1/7/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

1/6/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

12/23/2020 – Easterly Government Properties is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

