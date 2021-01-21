Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Has $2.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,519. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.