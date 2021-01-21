Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,835% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.