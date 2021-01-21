Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 38,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,065 call options.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 300,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.71 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

