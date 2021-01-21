Investors Purchase High Volume of PCTEL Call Options (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,110% compared to the average daily volume of 20 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 135,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 9.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

