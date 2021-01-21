Investors Purchase High Volume of TC Energy Call Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 410 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

TRP opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

