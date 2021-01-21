Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by BWS Financial to Neutral

BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.