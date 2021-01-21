iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 241,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 223,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 110,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

