iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $118.37. 207,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

