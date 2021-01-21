iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $11,127,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 137,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 126,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

