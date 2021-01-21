iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $11,127,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 137,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 126,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.