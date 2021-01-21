iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 3,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

