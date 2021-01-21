iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after acquiring an additional 834,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 246,731 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,516,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.