iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.16. 766,379 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.