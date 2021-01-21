iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 1,070,277 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

