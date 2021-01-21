iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.84

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 3763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,521,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,632,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

