iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $420.21

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $420.21 and last traded at $419.56, with a volume of 30543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.78 and a 200-day moving average of $352.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

