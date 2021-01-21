iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

