iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tsfg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 94,342 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $247.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

