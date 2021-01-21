iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,950. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.