iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 76,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

