iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 335.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

