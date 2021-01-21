iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.70 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 151,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,103,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile (BATS:IYJ)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

