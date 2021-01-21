iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

