IT Tech Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE ITP opened at $0.82 on Thursday. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

