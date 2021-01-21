Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $573.20 million and the lowest is $556.00 million. Itron reported sales of $628.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

