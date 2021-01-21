J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $146.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.