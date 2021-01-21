Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

