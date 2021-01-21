Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.51. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 287,885 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $261.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

