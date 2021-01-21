Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.09), with a volume of 5243274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

