Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $646,627.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00126030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073054 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00280641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00067948 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

