Jarvis+ Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $283,152.41 and $157,602.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.