JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 352,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

