Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381.32 ($4.98).

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 302.85 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 35,289,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.39. The firm has a market cap of £61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67). Insiders acquired 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,629 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.